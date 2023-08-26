Megan Khang is the current leader (+4000) at the 2023 CP Women’s Open after two rounds of play.

CP Women’s Open Third Round Information

Start Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards

CP Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Current Rank: 11th (-1)

11th (-1) Odds to Win: +1000

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 E 4 4 19th Round 2 71 -1 4 3 18th

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-4)

5th (-4) Odds to Win: +1200

Korda Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 3 1 9th Round 2 70 -2 5 3 7th

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 5:50 PM ET

5:50 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-6)

2nd (-6) Odds to Win: +1600

Grant Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 6 1 2nd Round 2 71 -1 3 2 18th

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 3:20 PM ET

3:20 PM ET Current Rank: 21st (E)

21st (E) Odds to Win: +1600

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 4 1 3rd Round 2 75 +3 2 5 92nd

Celine Boutier

Tee Time: 3:50 PM ET

3:50 PM ET Current Rank: 21st (E)

21st (E) Odds to Win: +1600

Boutier Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 73 +1 4 5 31st Round 2 71 -1 3 2 18th

CP Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Minjee Lee 62nd (+4) +1800 Nasa Hataoka 21st (E) +2000 Lilia Vu 21st (E) +2000 Xiyu Lin 49th (+3) +2000 Jin-young Ko 3rd (-5) +2200 Ayaka Furue 11th (-1) +2800 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson 11th (-1) +2800 Yuka Saso 3rd (-5) +3300 Allisen Corpuz 39th (+2) +3300 Hae-Ran Ryu 39th (+2) +3500

