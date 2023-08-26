FC Juarez and Puebla FC take the pitch in one of two matchups on the Liga MX slate on Friday.

Watch Puebla FC vs FC Juarez

FC Juarez (3-2-0) journeys to face Puebla FC (0-1-4) at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Puebla FC (+125)

Puebla FC (+125) Underdog: FC Juarez (+195)

FC Juarez (+195) Draw: (+250)

Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs Mazatlan FC

Mazatlan FC (1-2-2) travels to play Club Tijuana de Caliente (1-1-2) at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

11:10 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Club Tijuana de Caliente (-170)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (-170) Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+400)

Mazatlan FC (+400) Draw: (+320)

