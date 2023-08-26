Matt Wallner vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Matt Wallner (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI) against the Rangers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .244 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 10 walks.
- Wallner has gotten a hit in 19 of 42 games this year (45.2%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.0%).
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has driven in a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 47.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|.324
|AVG
|.135
|.429
|OBP
|.237
|.676
|SLG
|.327
|12
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|6
|27/6
|K/BB
|18/4
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Scherzer (12-5) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
