The Navy Midshipmen (0-0) and the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) head to Dublin, Ireland to square off at Aviva Stadium. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Notre Dame vs. Navy? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. Navy?

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Venue: Aviva Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Notre Dame 35, Navy 17

Notre Dame 35, Navy 17 Notre Dame won 75% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-2).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter last year, the Fighting Irish had a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

Navy was an underdog nine times last season and won three of those games.

The Midshipmen did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +800.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Irish a 93.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Navy (+20.5)



Navy (+20.5) Against the spread, Notre Dame went 7-6-0 last year.

The Fighting Irish didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 20.5-point favorite or more last season.

Navy beat the spread seven times in 12 games last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49)



Over (49) Notre Dame played seven games with more than 49 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Notre Dame played in five games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 49 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 4.7 more points per game (53.7) a season ago than this game's total of 49 points.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 46.7 52.8 Implied Total AVG 30.7 30.9 30.5 ATS Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-1 3-3-1 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 45.8 45.5 Implied Total AVG 28.5 27.5 29.5 ATS Record 7-5-0 2-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 5-1-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 1-3 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.