Ryan Jeffers, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .288 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 42 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (12.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (27.1%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (11.4%).

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (37.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .337 AVG .248 .432 OBP .353 .600 SLG .410 12 XBH 11 6 HR 4 13 RBI 17 29/11 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings