Twins vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (67-62) and the Texas Rangers (72-56) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound, while Joe Ryan (9-8) will answer the bell for the Twins.
Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups.
- The Twins have come away with 15 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has come away with a win 12 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (580 total), Minnesota is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Dallas Keuchel vs Ryan Borucki
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|L 7-3
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|L 8-7
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
|August 24
|Rangers
|W 7-5
|Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
|August 25
|Rangers
|W 12-2
|Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
|August 26
|Rangers
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Max Scherzer
|August 27
|Rangers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 28
|Guardians
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Xzavion Curry
|August 29
|Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Gavin Williams
|August 30
|Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Bibee
|September 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Max Scherzer
