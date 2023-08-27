On Sunday, Jordan Luplow (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow is hitting .217 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In seven of 19 games this season (36.8%), Luplow has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Luplow has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in three of 19 games so far this season.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .125 AVG .143 .300 OBP .250 .125 SLG .143 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 3/1 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings