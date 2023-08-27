The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer and his .560 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .250 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Farmer has gotten a hit in 48 of 88 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (13.6%).

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer has had an RBI in 21 games this year (23.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (33 of 88), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .258 AVG .242 .331 OBP .289 .403 SLG .386 10 XBH 9 4 HR 4 13 RBI 15 37/8 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings