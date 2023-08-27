Max Kepler vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Sunday, Max Kepler (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .247.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 55 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has driven home a run in 36 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 39 of 98 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|53
|.272
|AVG
|.225
|.331
|OBP
|.294
|.519
|SLG
|.455
|19
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|25
|41/14
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Montgomery (8-10) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 147 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went eight scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.12), 27th in WHIP (1.204), and 38th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
