Sunday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (67-63) taking on the Texas Rangers (73-56) at 2:10 PM ET (on August 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (6-6) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Twins have been victorious in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 14-21 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (582 total, 4.5 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.93 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Twins Schedule