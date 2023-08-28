The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez hit the field at Target Field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth in baseball with 182 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .420 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Minnesota has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (589 total runs).

The Twins rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.209).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Maeda is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Maeda is trying to pick up his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away - Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray

