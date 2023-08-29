The Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) bring a nine-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Chicago Cubs (69-62), at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (14-3, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.65 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (14-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.65 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (14-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 4.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.188 in 24 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Justin Steele vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 580 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 1026 hits, 28th in baseball, with 138 home runs (22nd in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Brewers in two games, and they have gone 12-for-47 with a double, a home run and three RBI over 12 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes will look to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 26 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 3.65 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .199 to his opponents.

Burnes heads into the game with 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Burnes will aim to go five or more innings for his 25th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In six of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 24th, 1.076 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 25th.

Corbin Burnes vs. Cubs

He will take the hill against a Cubs squad that is hitting .253 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .417 (14th in the league) with 158 total home runs (14th in MLB action).

Burnes has a 7.2 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Cubs this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .211 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.