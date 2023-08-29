Ryan Jeffers, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, August 29 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of those games.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 72), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (26.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.1%).

In 36.1% of his games this year (26 of 72), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .308 AVG .248 .405 OBP .353 .548 SLG .410 12 XBH 11 6 HR 4 13 RBI 17 35/12 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings