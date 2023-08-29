Tuesday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (69-63) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (62-70) at 7:40 PM ET (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (9-6) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-5) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 88 times and won 53, or 60.2%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 21 of its 38 games, or 55.3%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Minnesota has scored 599 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Twins Schedule