When the Minnesota Twins (69-63) play the Cleveland Guardians (62-70) at Target Field on Tuesday, August 29 at 7:40 PM ET, Pablo Lopez will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 191).

The Guardians have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Twins (-160). The over/under for the game has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-6, 3.69 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (1-5, 3.52 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 53, or 60.2%, of those games.

The Twins have a 21-17 record (winning 55.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-2 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (40%) in those games.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 5-13 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

