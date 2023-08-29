Sportsbooks have listed player props for Carlos Correa, Jose Ramirez and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (9-6) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.69), 18th in WHIP (1.134), and sixth in K/9 (10.8).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Aug. 24 5.0 10 5 5 4 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 6.0 6 0 0 7 2 at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Correa Stats

Correa has 102 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 57 RBI.

He has a slash line of .226/.309/.398 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI (86 total hits).

He has a .252/.321/.490 slash line so far this year.

Kepler enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 135 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 58 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.349/.481 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 139 hits with 29 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.334/.374 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 0-for-6 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

