The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 102 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .395. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season.

In 66.1% of his 118 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 37 games this season (31.4%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 61 .215 AVG .232 .300 OBP .313 .352 SLG .435 18 XBH 26 5 HR 11 27 RBI 30 58/26 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 0

