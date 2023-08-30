After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .234.

In 21 of 46 games this year (45.7%) Wallner has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.4%).

In 19.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has driven home a run in 12 games this year (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 17 .294 AVG .135 .406 OBP .237 .624 SLG .327 13 XBH 4 7 HR 3 20 RBI 6 33/7 K/BB 18/4 2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings