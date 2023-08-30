Royce Lewis vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .315 with five doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.
- Lewis has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (23.1%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Lewis has driven in a run in 17 games this season (43.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.367
|.347
|OBP
|.387
|.535
|SLG
|.533
|10
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|12
|23/8
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.01 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
