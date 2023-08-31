According to our computer projections, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers when the two teams match up at Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday, August 31, which begins at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Minnesota (-7) Over (43.5) Minnesota 32 Nebraska 13

Minnesota Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Gophers have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Golden Gophers compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

Minnesota had an ATS record of 5-3 as favorites of 7 points or greater last season.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Minnesota games last season was 44.7, 1.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Nebraska Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cornhuskers have a 31.2% chance to win.

The Cornhuskers won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 7 points or more, Nebraska went 4-3 last year.

The Cornhuskers and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 12 times last year.

The average total points scored in Nebraska games last year (43.5) is 9.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Golden Gophers vs. Cornhuskers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 28.2 13.8 33 7.6 21.6 21.4 Nebraska 22.6 27.6 23.6 27.6 19.5 26.8

