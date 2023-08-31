Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-7)
|43.5
|-275
|+220
|DraftKings
|Minnesota (-7)
|43.5
|-278
|+225
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-7)
|42.5
|-295
|+235
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-263
|+210
|Tipico
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|-
|-300
|+240
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Minnesota compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Golden Gophers were 5-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Nebraska put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.
- The Cornhuskers covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
