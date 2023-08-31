2023 Portland Classic Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Watch the opening round on Thursday, August 31, as golfers take to the links at the 6,467-yard, par-72 Columbia Edgewater Country Club for the 2023 Portland Classic in Portland, Oregon, looking for a share of a $1.5M purse. Andrea Lee is the defending champion of the tournament.
How to Watch the 2023 Portland Classic
- Start Time: 10:15 AM ET
- Venue: Columbia Edgewater Country Club
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,467 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
Portland Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|5:16 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Chanettee Wannasaen, Hyo Joon Jang
|3:48 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Emily Kristine Pedersen, Jaravee Boonchant
|10:37 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Linnea Strom, Patty Tavatanakit, Min Lee
|10:48 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Gabriella Then, Ryann O'Toole, Bronte Law
|10:59 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Rose Zhang
|11:10 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, In-Kyung Kim
|11:21 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Hae-Ran Ryu, Nasa Hataoka, Albane Valenzuela
|11:32 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Sei-young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Ally Ewing
|11:43 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Kelly Tan, Matilda Castren, Stephanie Meadow
|11:54 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Haru Nomura, Wei-ling Hsu, Phatlum Pornanong
