Watch the opening round on Thursday, August 31, as golfers take to the links at the 6,467-yard, par-72 Columbia Edgewater Country Club for the 2023 Portland Classic in Portland, Oregon, looking for a share of a $1.5M purse. Andrea Lee is the defending champion of the tournament.

How to Watch the 2023 Portland Classic

Start Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET Venue: Columbia Edgewater Country Club

Columbia Edgewater Country Club Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Par/Distance: Par 72/6,467 yards

Par 72/6,467 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Portland Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 5:16 PM ET Hole 1 Chanettee Wannasaen, Hyo Joon Jang 3:48 PM ET Hole 1 Emily Kristine Pedersen, Jaravee Boonchant 10:37 AM ET Hole 10 Linnea Strom, Patty Tavatanakit, Min Lee 10:48 AM ET Hole 10 Gabriella Then, Ryann O'Toole, Bronte Law 10:59 AM ET Hole 10 Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Rose Zhang 11:10 AM ET Hole 10 Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, In-Kyung Kim 11:21 AM ET Hole 10 Hae-Ran Ryu, Nasa Hataoka, Albane Valenzuela 11:32 AM ET Hole 10 Sei-young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Ally Ewing 11:43 AM ET Hole 10 Kelly Tan, Matilda Castren, Stephanie Meadow 11:54 AM ET Hole 10 Haru Nomura, Wei-ling Hsu, Phatlum Pornanong

