Joey Gallo and his .379 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers and Max Scherzer on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .172 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 47 walks.

In 36.6% of his games this year (37 of 101), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (6.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 101), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.8% of his games this year, Gallo has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (30.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .153 AVG .191 .280 OBP .317 .328 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 74/23 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings