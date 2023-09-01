The Atlanta Dream (17-19) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) after dropping eight road games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, September 1, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream have put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lynx are 18-17-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 8-6.

Minnesota has covered the spread 13 times this year (13-11 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

In the Dream's 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Lynx games have gone over the point total 20 out of 36 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.