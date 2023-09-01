The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has five doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .307.

Lewis has gotten a hit in 28 of 40 games this year (70.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has had an RBI in 17 games this year (42.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (45.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 15 .267 AVG .367 .333 OBP .387 .511 SLG .533 10 XBH 4 6 HR 3 17 RBI 12 25/8 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings