Ryan Jeffers vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .271 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 42 of 73 games this season (57.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.5%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (12.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has driven home a run in 19 games this season (26%), including more than one RBI in 11% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 26 of 73 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.296
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.353
|.528
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|17
|39/12
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 161 strikeouts through 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.
