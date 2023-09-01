Nate Lowe takes a 12-game hitting streak into the Texas Rangers' (75-58) game against the Minnesota Twins (69-65) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday, at Globe Life Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound, while Joe Ryan (9-8) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.71 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.33 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.

Ryan has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Ryan enters this game with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Joe Ryan vs. Rangers

He will take the mound against a Rangers offense that is hitting .267 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .454 (third in the league) with 184 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

Ryan has thrown five innings, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out seven against the Rangers this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (12-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.71 and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .224 in 24 games this season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Scherzer has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.

Max Scherzer vs. Twins

The Twins have scored 603 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They have 1080 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 187 home runs (sixth in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Twins to go 4-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in seven innings this season.

