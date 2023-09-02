Jorge Polanco -- with a slugging percentage of .657 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .259 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Polanco has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 18.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.1% of his games this year, Polanco has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 22 games this season (36.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .281 AVG .230 .352 OBP .319 .547 SLG .360 18 XBH 7 8 HR 3 27 RBI 11 36/14 K/BB 25/12 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings