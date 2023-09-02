The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .813 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .225 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 21 walks.

In 53.2% of his 109 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 16.5% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 30 games this year (27.5%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 of 109 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 51 .249 AVG .197 .290 OBP .263 .509 SLG .382 19 XBH 14 13 HR 7 28 RBI 18 64/9 K/BB 54/12 7 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings