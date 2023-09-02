Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 7:15 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 190 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.

The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Minnesota has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 608 (4.5 per game).

The Twins have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.3 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.202 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will hand the ball to Dallas Keuchel (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Texas Rangers while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.

Keuchel will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel -

