The UCLA Bruins (0-0) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

UCLA ranked 90th in scoring defense last season (29 points allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 39.2 points per game. On offense, Coastal Carolina ranked 51st in the FBS with 405.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 102nd in total defense (418 yards allowed per contest).

UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics (2022)

UCLA Coastal Carolina 503.5 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (50th) 403.5 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418 (110th) 238.3 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (62nd) 265.2 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.2 (53rd) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

UCLA Stats Leaders (2022)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson had an impressive passing stat line last year with 3,154 yards (242.6 yards per game), going 266-for-382 (69.6% completion percentage), 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 647 rushing yards on 118 carries, 12 rushing TDs, and averaging 49.8 yards per game.

Last year, Zach Charbonnet rushed for 1,359 yards on 195 attempts (104.5 yards per game) and scored 14 times. Charbonnet also collected 37 catches for 321 yards.

Jake Bobo reeled in 57 catches for 817 yards (62.8 per game) while being targeted 85 times. He also scored seven touchdowns.

Kazmeir Allen produced last year, grabbing 49 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 31 receiving yards per game.

Kam Brown reeled in 24 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 27.8 yards per game last year.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Grayson McCall threw for 2,700 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in with his legs, accumulating six touchdowns while racking up 195 yards.

CJ Beasley averaged 55 rushing yards per game and accumulated five rushing touchdowns.

Last season Reese White rushed for 544 yards. He also scored seven total touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney averaged 76.6 receiving yards and grabbed three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jared Brown hauled in six touchdowns and had 789 receiving yards (60.7 ypg) in 2022.

Tyson Mobley averaged 37.7 receiving yards per game on 4.2 targets per game a season ago.

