Lynx vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 3
On Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Target Center, the Phoenix Mercury (9-27) will be attempting to snap a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Minnesota Lynx (18-19). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Mercury matchup.
Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-8)
|159
|-325
|+260
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-7.5)
|158.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-7.5)
|160.5
|-350
|+240
|Tipico
|Lynx (-3.5)
|161.5
|-165
|+130
Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Lynx have won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- The Mercury have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 22 times.
- Phoenix is 6-9 ATS this year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 21 out of 37 times this season.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.
