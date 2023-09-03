Michael A. Taylor vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (134 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .226 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 21 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 59 of 110 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In 16.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.2% of his games this year, Taylor has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 36 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.249
|AVG
|.201
|.290
|OBP
|.266
|.509
|SLG
|.390
|19
|XBH
|15
|13
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|20
|64/9
|K/BB
|54/12
|7
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.60), 25th in WHIP (1.199), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.