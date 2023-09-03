Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (75-60) and the Minnesota Twins (71-65) squaring off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET on September 3.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (8-7, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.69 ERA).

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Twins matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (40.9%) in those games.

This year, Minnesota has won eight of 19 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (617 total, 4.5 per game).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule