How to Watch the Twins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver will hit the field against Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:35 PM ET.
Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 191 home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 617 (4.5 per game).
- The Twins have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.203 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.
- Maeda has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|9/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-7
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Jon Gray
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|-
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Kodai Senga
