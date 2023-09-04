Ryan Jeffers vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, September 4 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .273 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this season (58.7%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (20.0%).
- In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has an RBI in 20 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (28 of 75), with two or more runs five times (6.7%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.296
|AVG
|.252
|.392
|OBP
|.350
|.528
|SLG
|.415
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|19
|39/12
|K/BB
|43/14
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 28th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.45), 38th in WHIP (1.275), and 15th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
