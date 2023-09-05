Sonny Gray will take the hill for the Minnesota Twins (72-66) on Tuesday, September 5 against the Cleveland Guardians (66-72), who will answer with Tanner Bibee. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians -105 moneyline odds. The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.87 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.03 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 91 times and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.

The Twins have a 54-37 record (winning 59.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with 28 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Guardians have won 26 of 61 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Wallner 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+170) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

