The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .245.

Castro has gotten a hit in 51 of 91 games this year (56.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has homered in four games this season (4.4%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.2% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 50 .235 AVG .252 .321 OBP .328 .420 SLG .337 14 XBH 9 3 HR 2 15 RBI 12 34/12 K/BB 44/13 13 SB 14

