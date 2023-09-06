The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.387 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .234.

Wallner has picked up a hit in 23 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 52), and 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this season (25.0%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .287 AVG .164 .410 OBP .282 .609 SLG .358 13 XBH 5 7 HR 4 20 RBI 9 34/9 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings