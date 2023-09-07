Brandon Powell 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After collecting 23.6 fantasy points last season (122nd among WRs), Brandon Powell has an ADP of 656th overall (180th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.
Brandon Powell Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|23.60
|9.28
|-
|Overall Rank
|325
|551
|656
|Position Rank
|125
|200
|180
Brandon Powell 2022 Stats
- On 32 targets, Powell piled up 156 receiving yards on 24 catches last year, averaging 9.2 yards per game.
- Powell picked up 8.4 fantasy points -- four catches, 39 yards -- in Week 13 versus the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last season.
- In what was his worst game of the season, Powell finished with -2.0 fantasy points -- one reception, six yards, on one target. That was in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Brandon Powell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|1.3
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|-2.0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|2.7
|3
|3
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|4.0
|5
|4
|27
|0
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|0.7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|1.5
|2
|2
|16
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|0.6
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|8.4
|4
|4
|39
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|0.7
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|1.5
|3
|3
|12
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|0.9
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|1.7
|3
|1
|2
|0
