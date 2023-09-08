Alex Kirilloff is available when the Minnesota Twins battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Target Field Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 29, when he went 1-for-5 against the Royals.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while hitting .270.
  • Kirilloff has had a hit in 43 of 69 games this season (62.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.2%).
  • In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (30.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (10.1%).
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (27.5%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 34
.241 AVG .298
.325 OBP .386
.411 SLG .474
11 XBH 11
4 HR 4
16 RBI 16
32/13 K/BB 37/12
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Senga (10-7 with a 3.08 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 26th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, Sept. 1 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.08), 30th in WHIP (1.228), and fifth in K/9 (11.1).
