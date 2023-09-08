Kansas vs. Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 8
The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) will look to upset the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Kansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-3.5)
|56.5
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-3.5)
|56.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-3)
|56.5
|-164
|+136
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-149
|+125
|Tipico
|Kansas (-3.5)
|-
|-
|-
Kansas vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Kansas is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Illinois is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
Kansas & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|Illinois
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
