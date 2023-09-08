Matt Wallner vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.387 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .229.
- In 23 of 53 games this season (43.4%) Wallner has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (18.9%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Wallner has driven in a run in 13 games this year (24.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (45.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.287
|AVG
|.157
|.410
|OBP
|.280
|.609
|SLG
|.343
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|9
|34/9
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 26th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.08 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.08), 30th in WHIP (1.228), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.
