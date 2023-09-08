Drew Rom will start for the St. Louis Cardinals against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB play with 163 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 16th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (672 total).

The Reds are 11th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Reds' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).

The Reds average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.412).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 194 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is ninth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 641 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.452 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Abbott enters this game with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Abbott will look to secure his 14th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

In five of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Rom (0-2) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In three starts this season, Rom has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs L 15-7 Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Lyon Richardson Matt Manning 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Andrew Abbott Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves W 11-6 Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright Dean Kremer 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson

