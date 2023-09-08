The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .316 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Lewis enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.

In 71.7% of his 46 games this season, Lewis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11 games this year (23.9%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Lewis has had at least one RBI in 41.3% of his games this year (19 of 46), with more than one RBI eight times (17.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (47.8%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 21 .267 AVG .369 .333 OBP .404 .511 SLG .560 10 XBH 6 6 HR 5 17 RBI 22 25/8 K/BB 19/4 2 SB 2

