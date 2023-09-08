Twins vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 8
The Minnesota Twins (73-67) and New York Mets (64-75) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Guardians, and the Mets a series split with the Nationals.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Dallas Keuchel (1-1) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (10-7) will answer the bell for the Mets.
Twins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 5.06 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (10-7, 3.08 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel
- The Twins will send Keuchel (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- The 35-year-old has pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season with 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across five games.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga
- Senga (10-7) takes the mound first for the Mets in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.08, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
- Senga is aiming to notch his sixth straight quality start in this outing.
- Senga will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 25 outings this season.
- The 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.08), 30th in WHIP (1.228), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
