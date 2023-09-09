Carlos Correa vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on September 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 113 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .406. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 126 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Correa has an RBI in 42 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this year (49 of 126), he has scored, and in seven of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Mets
- Click Here for Ryan Jeffers
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
- Click Here for Kyle Farmer
- Click Here for Willi Castro
- Click Here for Jordan Luplow
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|67
|.217
|AVG
|.244
|.302
|OBP
|.322
|.367
|SLG
|.439
|20
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|35
|61/27
|K/BB
|63/28
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.