The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

David Peterson TV Channel: BSN

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .261 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks.

Polanco has recorded a hit in 48 of 67 games this season (71.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (20.9%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (17.9%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Polanco has had an RBI in 24 games this year (35.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 38.8% of his games this year (26 of 67), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .282 AVG .237 .356 OBP .331 .542 SLG .381 18 XBH 9 8 HR 4 27 RBI 14 37/15 K/BB 31/16 2 SB 2

