On Saturday, Kyle Farmer (hitting .421 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Guardians.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .252.

Farmer has recorded a hit in 51 of 93 games this year (54.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (12.9%).

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 93), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (22 of 93), with more than one RBI five times (5.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.2%.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .260 AVG .245 .331 OBP .293 .402 SLG .410 10 XBH 11 4 HR 5 13 RBI 18 37/8 K/BB 34/9 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings