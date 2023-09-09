When the Minnesota Golden Gophers play the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection model predicts the Golden Gophers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (+20.5) Toss Up (48) Minnesota 33, Eastern Michigan 15

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Gophers have an implied win probability of 92.3%.

The Golden Gophers have no wins against the spread this season.

The over/under in this game is 48 points, 5.0 higher than the average total in Minnesota games this season.

Golden Gophers vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 13.0 10.0 13.0 10.0 -- -- Eastern Michigan 33.0 23.0 33.0 23.0 -- --

